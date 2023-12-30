One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Loveland Friday afternoon, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. – A person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Loveland late Friday afternoon, according to police.

The frontage road along the west of I-25 was closed between Hwy. 392 and County Road 30 at 3:37 p.m. following the crash.

AirTracker7 flew over the scene and saw what appeared to be the aftermath of a head-on collision between a red-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan. A motorcycle was also involved, per footage captured by the news chopper.

No details about how many people were in each car was immediately available. It’s also not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash. The circumstances of what led to the crash were also not released by police.

The road was back open by 4:15 p.m.

