Motorcyclist dies in Loveland after crashing into back of truck towing trailer

Posted at 9:21 PM, Jul 24, 2023
LOVELAND, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in Loveland Sunday evening after he crashed into the back of a truck towing a trailer and was ejected.

The crash happened in the 6300 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to the Loveland Police Department, first responders found the 37-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was traveling southbound on North Garfield at a "high rate of speed" when he crashed into the back of a truck towing a trailer and was ejected. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later time.

According to the department, investigators are working to ascertain if speed and alcohol are contributing factors of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Loveland PD at 970-962-2259.

