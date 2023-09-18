Watch Now
Motorcyclist, 19, dies after crashing into vehicle in Loveland Saturday night, police say

Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 18, 2023
LOVELAND, Colo. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist in Loveland died after crash into a vehicle over the weekend, police said in a news release Monday.

The 19-year-old, who was only identified as a man, was allegedly traveling on the southbound lanes on South Taft Avenue when he struck the rear passenger quarter panel of a car as it was turning west onto Carlisle Drive at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, several bystanders were present, one of which had started performing CPR on the 19-year-ol.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle – a 41-year-old woman – did not suffer any injuries, according to police. She stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, they said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Loveland Police Department tip line at (970) 962-2032.

