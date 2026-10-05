Man killed in motorcycle crash in Loveland; speed was a contributing factor, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in which speed was a contributing factor, a spokesperson for the Loveland Police Department said Monday.

The crash between a 2012 red and white Yamaha motorcycle and a white 2022 Toyota RAV4 happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. near at the intersection of W. 29th Street and N. Taft Avenue, according to a news release.

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The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, was going north on N. Taft Avenue approaching W. 29th Street when the driver of the RAV4, a 17-year-old girl, was approaching the intersection from the opposite direction to turn onto eastbound W. 29 Street.

Police said that as the RAV4 began to turn, it entered the path of the motorcycle, who collided with the RAV4, ejecting the 18-year-old rider.

Thompson Valley EMS arrived shortly before Loveland police officers and immediately began lifesaving measures on the motorcyclist, who remained unresponsive. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a Loveland police spokesperson.

“Preliminary findings indicate speed by the motorcyclist contributed to the crash,” police said, adding that investigators do not currently consider drugs or alcohol as contributing factors in the deadly crash.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Loveland Police Department CRASH Team responded and assumed the investigation. The intersection remained closed for several hours.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased motorcyclist once family has been notified, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about this fatal crash is asked to contact Loveland PD’s non-emergency number at (970) 667-2151. Officer J. Slick will be handling follow-up investigative measures.