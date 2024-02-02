Man accused of shooting at someone while in Loveland Burger King drive-thru

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at someone while in the drive-thru at a Loveland Burger King Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Burger King located at 5688 North Garfield Avenue.

According to the Loveland Police Department, the victim was in the drive-thru line when he heard two loud noises that sounded like fireworks. Loveland police said the victim looked in his mirror and saw the driver behind him resting his arm out the window, holding what appeared to be a handgun. The victim drove out of the drive-thru line, and the suspect sped off.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the 300 block of Knobcone Drive. They conducted a traffic stop in the 3800 block of North Monroe Avenue and arrested the driver, identified as Adrian Taylor, 24.

Taylor was booked into the Larimer County Jail for menacing - intimidation with a weapon (Class 5 felony), prohibited use of a weapon (misdemeanor) and reckless endangerment (misdemeanor).

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Loveland PD tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.