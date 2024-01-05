LOVELAND, Colo. — Every birthday is worth celebrating. Making it to 104 years old is something extra special.

In acknowledgment of that fact, Elaine Maelzer's friends and family adorned their house, their food, and their matriarch in gold on Jan. 4th.

Maelzer celebrated her first "golden birthday" — when her age matched the date of her birth — on her fourth birthday on January 4, 1924. One hundred years later, she has the rare privilege of celebrating her second "golden birthday."

"Turning 104 on 1/04/24 is really significant for us," said granddaughter Pamela Freeland. "And we just thought it was just so fun. I mean, she had her first golden birthday when she turned four. And so here she's turning 104."

"There was probably little fanfare back in the 20s," added granddaughter Gayleen Carpenter. "They were probably like, 'Good job kid,' and that was it. So, it's wonderful when we can get the family together for any occasion, and just celebrate her and all that she's meant to our family and the community here in Loveland for so many years."

In the video below, see the touching moments as the Maelzer family celebrates their "golden" girl Elaine as she starts her 104th year of life.

Loveland woman celebrates second 'golden birthday' as she turns 104 on Jan. 4