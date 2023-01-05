Loveland woman, 78, reported missing; suffers from cognitive impairment, CBI says

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Loveland with cognitive disabilities.

Brenda Vaughan, 78, was last seen leaving her home near the intersection of E. County Road 14 and S. Garfield Ave. on foot at around 6:33 a.m. Thursday.

She is 5-foot, 2-inches tall, weighs around 158 pounds and has white hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing a light colored, thigh length, winter coat with a hood, light colored pants, and white and black sneakers.

If you see her, call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 416-1985.