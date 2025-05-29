Loveland police ask for public’s help to solve missing child’s case dating back to 2023

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland are asking for your help to find a child who’s been missing since late 2023.

Melody Burns, 17, who also goes by Forrest, Max and Sparrow, has a history of running away from her home and was last seen in Fort Collins on October 2023. She was known to frequent the Denver area, according to police.

“Upon departure, Melody left without a cell phone, money, and identification, though a runaway note was written,” officers said in a news release.

Denver7 via Loveland Police Department

Melody was entered into national and state databases as a missing juvenile along with being included on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) website. Police said DNA has been submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), friends and family have been reinterviewed, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has been consulted with, and “additional resources have been utilized in hopes of valuable evidence being obtained.”

If you know of Burn’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Loveland PD’s tip line at (970) 962-2032 or reach out to the Larimer Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 to share information.