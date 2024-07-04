Watch Now
Loveland PD searching for two vehicles, drivers possibly connected to June shooting

Loveland shooting vehicles of interest 6-26-24
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jul 03, 2024

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the drivers of two vehicles who are possibly connected to a June shooting.

According to Loveland police, multiple people reported gunshots in the 1000 block of South Roosevelt Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on June 26. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent shell casings.

Investigators identified two vehicles of interest and deemed the drivers persons of interest in the shooting, according to Loveland PD.

Loveland shooting vehicles of interest 6-26-24

The vehicles are a 2004-2008 Chevrolet Aveo and 2007-2012 GMC Acadia.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or drivers is asked to call the Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

