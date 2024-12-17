Watch Now
Loveland man, 56, arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child, the Loveland Police Department announced Tuesday.

Shawn Sanchez, 56, was arrested on Dec. 10 after a juvenile reported that they had been sexually abused, according to Loveland police.

Sanchez was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust — pattern of abuse (Class 3 felony), sexual assault on a child — pattern of abuse (Class 3 felony) and promotion of obscenity to a minor (Class 6 felony). He also faces a sentence enhancer of aggravated sex offense.

Sanchez was initially booked into the Weld County Jail and was extradited to the Larimer County Jail. A judge set his bond at $250,000 cash.

The Loveland Police Department is asking anyone with information about Sanchez or potential additional victims to contact the tip line at 970-962-2032. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

