Loveland first responders rescue injured person trapped on top of a trash truck

LOVELAND, Colo. — An injured person who was trapped on top of a trash truck in Loveland was rescued by first responders Monday morning.

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, along with Thompson Valley EMS and the Loveland Police Department responded Monday morning to a report of an injured person trapped on top of a trash truck in the alley behind the downtown Post Office.

Rescue crews used a rescue basket, rope system and Tower 46 to safely move the person to the ground as medics waited to check on the individual.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

“LFRA’s firefighters train continuously to ensure they are ready to respond to technical rescue incidents such as this one.”