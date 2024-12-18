Loveland City Council to discuss zoning for proposed homeless shelter on church property

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland City Council is set to discuss zoning issues for a proposed homeless shelter that would be established on church property.

Lead pastor Michael Stein has been part of the First Christian Church in Loveland for more than a decade.

"We're a 145-year-old congregation," he explained.

When the church moved to its current location, it was initially 16 acres. Over the years, the church sold land for a senior affordable housing project to the east, and now wants to sell the remaining 4.5 acres and building to create a 24/7 homeless shelter and resource center.

"It's our DNA. It's who we are," said Stein. "We're part of a nationwide trend as churches rethink who we are and adjust to the size that a lot of us have become. A lot of churches are looking at the space we have and say, 'This is not what God intended us to do with this.'"

According to the Homeward Alliance, more than 500 people experience chronic homelessness in Loveland.

"The data that we have run, 80% of the homeless in this community have ties to this community. They're either from here, they had family here, [or] they are looking to stay in their community," said Kari Clark, a member of the Homeless Task Force in Loveland.

Clark said the location at 2000 N. Lincoln Avenue is nearly perfect for a resource center and shelter.

"In Loveland, we have fabulous community resources to help the homeless. They are scattered all over this city. It means traveling around. Most of our homeless don't have vehicles," said Clark. "Having all resources in one location will help people who want to get out of homelessness."

Organizers said there would be minimal construction required as the church's building already has many offices, rooms, a commercial kitchen and dining area, and it's located off a bus route. They also point to the fact that about half the property is surrounded by a cemetery, instead of neighborhoods.

There are homes near the property, and some neighbors have expressed concerns about safety and an increase in people by their homes.

"We're partnering with Loveland PD. We will have security on site. We will have a wall surrounding the facility," said Clark.

The exact design plans have yet to be finalized as the zoning issues work their way through the city council. Advocates hope the community can come together to support the project.

"This gives us a tool that we can actually offer solutions to people and get them out of just moving them around, to actually moving towards having permanent housing," said Stein.

The Loveland City Council is set to discuss the zoning during its Dec. 17 meeting. If passed Tuesday, the second and final vote will happen on Jan. 7, 2025.