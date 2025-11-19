Driver killed after striking light pole, tree inside Walgreen’s parking lot in Loveland, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland are investigating after a driver was killed hitting a light pole and a tree at a Walgreen’s parking lot early Monday evening.

Police responded to the area of W. Eisenhower Boulevard and Wilson Avenue at around 7 p.m. Monday following a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area.

At the scene, police heard that a white Dodge truck heading west on Eisenhower Boulevard before it suddenly accelerated and drifted left, merging into the eastbound lanes near Estrella Avenue.

There, the driver reportedly continued onto the sidewalk, striking a light pole before it traveled down an embankment where the vehicle hit a tree inside the Walgreen’s parking lot.

The driver, who was only identified as a 59-year-old Loveland resident and the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The intersection was closed for about 30 minutes while police investigated the scene, and crews repaired the damage pole.

Investigators said alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected, and excessive speed does not appear involved in the deadly crash.

Anyone with firsthand knowledge or additional details regarding this crash is asked to call Loveland PD’s non-emergency line at (970) 667-2151.