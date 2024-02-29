Arrest made 1.5 years after murdered woman found in river near Loveland park

LOVELAND, Colo. — An arrest has been made 1.5 years after a murdered woman was found in the river near a Loveland park.

Around 11:12 a.m. on August 22, 2022, officers were called out to an area near Barnes Park, located at 405 South Cleveland Avenue, after an unresponsive woman was found in the river. She was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Chantell Wilkes, 49, of Loveland.

Crime Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say Sydney Isenberg

Investigators identified Asa Peck, 45, as a suspect. Peck was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North Garfield and West 4th Street.

“I am incredibly proud of the diligence and commitment from our Criminal Investigation Division in solving this case. While we understand this will not take away the pain Chantell’s family and friends are feeling, we are hopeful the progress in this case will bring her loved ones some peace.” Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran in a statement.

Peck was booked into the Larimer County Jail for first-degree murder - after deliberation.