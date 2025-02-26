Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLouisville

Actions

Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Louisville apartment complex due to police activity

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
louisville police.png
Posted

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents near an apartment complex in northern Louisville amid police activity.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Louisville Police Department said residents in the area northwest of Courtesy Road and South Boulder Road should stay inside due to an "active police presence" near the Kestrel Apartments.

Nearby residents should lock their doors and windows and stay inside, according to police. Anyone near the area should avoid it at this time.

Details about the police activity are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.