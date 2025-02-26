Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Louisville apartment complex due to police activity

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents near an apartment complex in northern Louisville amid police activity.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Louisville Police Department said residents in the area northwest of Courtesy Road and South Boulder Road should stay inside due to an "active police presence" near the Kestrel Apartments.

Nearby residents should lock their doors and windows and stay inside, according to police. Anyone near the area should avoid it at this time.

Details about the police activity are limited at this time.

