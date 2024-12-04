Driver issued summons in connection with crash that killed Louisville pedestrian in July

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was issued a summons for two Class 1 traffic misdemeanors in connection with a crash that killed a Louisville pedestrian in July.

The incident happened around 5:46 p.m. on July 8 at the intersection of Via Appia Way and Sagebrush Way in Louisville.

According to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Judy Florian, 59, was crossing Via Appia Way in the crosswalk after activating the flashing crosswalk lights when she was struck by a 2014 Lexus RX that was traveling eastbound on Via Appia. Witnesses told investigators that the crash sent Florian 12 to 13 feet into the air, according to the DA's office.

Florian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was investigated by the Louisville Police Department, which then presented the case to the district attorney's office.

The driver, identified as Mary Landry, 64, was issued a summons on Nov. 24 charging her with careless driving resulting in death and misuse of a wireless telephone while driving resulting in death. Both offenses are Class 1 traffic misdemeanors, according to the DA's office.

In a statement, Louisville Police Chief Rafael Gutierrez said, “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Judy Florian during this difficult time. The conclusion of this investigation marks an important step toward understanding the circumstances of this tragic incident. We are committed to transparency and accountability in all that we do, and we hope the findings provide some clarity to the community. I want to thank our dedicated officers and detectives for their thorough and professional work. Our department will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of everyone in our community.”

Twentieth Judicial DA Michael Dougherty shared similar sentiments in his statement, saying, “The life of Judy Florian was cut tragically short. Her death is devastating for her family, friends, and the community. I appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by Chief Gutierrez and the Louisville Police Department, as well as their continued collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office. Our office is committed to fighting for the right outcome.”