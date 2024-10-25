A donation you would not think of: Colorado business is sending memorial flags to Florida hurricane victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Mudrock's Tap and Tavern in Louisville is not only a place to grab a bite or watch a big rivalry game, but also a place that holds the heart of the community close.

During the Marshall Fire, this restaurant became a spot people could meet at or go to find emergency necessities.

"A lot of people didn't have clothes on their back at that point and so we started a donation center here, and then as things moved on and a lot of people got involved, they realized that they didn't need all those things immediately anymore," said Mark Karpowich, owner of Mudrock's Tap and Tavern.

As time passed, Karpowich realized people no longer needed these items, but instead were processing the reality of what they lost in the fire.

Maggy Wolanske

"We realized that some people had lost some things that were totally irreplaceable, things like their memorial veterans flags that the military had presented to the families of lost servicemen and women," Karpowich said.

To help these families find comfort and preserve the memory of their loved one, the restaurant donated folded flags to those in the community who no longer had this significant keepsake.

"It was really one woman who lost everything here in Louisville — she was in her 90s and she had lost her husband in Korea and her son in Vietnam," Karpowich explained. "So, to be able to present her with two folded flags even though they weren't the same flags — it was so touching and striking for all of us here. It's something that you never forget as long as you live."

Maggy Wolanske

Following the recent hurricanes in Florida, the restaurant is continuing this kind action, sending folded flags to families of deceased veterans.

"Just went ahead and ordered as many as we could afford and then we started the fundraiser to try to get some of the costs. And people really want to be a part of something like this," Karpowich said.

Maggy Wolanske

The folded flags are packed up and are headed to Florida, along with other supplies donated by local organizations to support these hurricane victims.

"I just think that to be able to help fellow Americans when they have lost so much, some people might think it's a snowflake in a blizzard, but you never know who it's going to help," said Nancy Thompson, who helped organize supplies. "You never know what person is waiting for clean water to take medicine, or children that need diapers or bleach for the mold that will come after all the water damage."

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern has a fundraising page to send more flags to help the families affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Even being states away, the actions of Coloradans and businesses like this one are a reminder of how far simple acts of kindness can go.

"It’s extremely rewarding. People can really lose hope and you can remember just looking at a pile of just rubble that used to be your home — that doesn't mean it's the end of the world," Karpowich said. "You can still rebuild and it’s just an offer of hope because I know it can seem hopeless for people, but it's not."