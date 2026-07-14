Longmont weighs $4.5 million purchase of former YMCA to expand recreation space

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont City Council will decide Tuesday whether to purchase the former YMCA, a facility that closed to members earlier this year due to financial challenges.

“Like many nonprofits in Colorado and beyond, the Longmont YMCA faced financial barriers, including reduced government and grant funding,” YMCA of Northern Colorado executive director of communications Andra Coberly Webster said.

YMCA officials told Denver 7 there were 2,454 Longmont membership units. A unit can be a family of seven or an individual.

The city leaders saw an opportunity in purchasing the building, saying it could expand recreation space and ease overcrowding at the city's only recreation center.

“The Longmont Recreation Center regularly experiences high demand for fitness areas, gym space, aquatic programs and fitness classes,” City of Longmont senior communications and marketing manager Jill Lis said.

Former YMCA Longmont member Andrea Kiefer told Denver7 she hopes this purchase could be a second chance at something bigger.

Denver7 Former YMCA Longmont member Andrea Kiefer

“I think a huge part of where the YMCA is, is location. We do have an amazing recreation center on the other side of Longmont, but a lot of people struggle with transportation,” former YMCA Longmont member Andrea Kiefer said. “Longmont is growing. I just think it would help to keep us as a community to know we have support out there, and that we have two places to go to.”

If approved, the city would purchase and renovate the facility using recreation impact fee funds, paid by residential developers, not taxpayers.

“This Fund is financed through fees charged to residential developers and was created in 2016 to address the City’s growing recreational needs,” Lis told Denver7.

The purchase price for the 60,000 square foot building is $4.5 million. Renovation costs are expected to cost $8 million over the next ten years with around $4 million of that invested before the facility opens.

Denver7 YMCA building in Longmont

Officials said the existing building could reopen much sooner and at a fraction of the cost compared to constructing a new recreation center.

The facility would add an indoor lap pool, gymnasium, fitness areas, walking track, turf field and space for community programs helping relieve overcrowding at the city’s current recreation center.

“Community surveys and recreation master planning have consistently identified the need for additional indoor recreation space,” Lis said.

A former YMCA member we spoke with says this is the perfect opportunity to expand access to recreation as the city continues to grow.

“Longmont is just growing incredibly fast. It's a great place, and people want to move here. To have that space for people to be able to work out, I think that Longmont could definitely use it,” former YMCA Longmont member Laurel Payzant said.

Former YMCA Longmont member Laurel Payzant said told Denver7 how important the childcare center is to her family.

Denver7 Former YMCA Longmont member Laurel Payzant

“Our daughter has been going there since she turned two and a half. Our second daughter, she's supposed to join in the fall when she's two and a half. We would just love for them to keep going there,” Payzant said.

The YMCA currently has childcare programs running at the center. This summer, the YMCA has 125 children in preschool and summer day camps at the Longmont facility.

“I knew I had safe and reliable childcare where my daughter was seen and heard. They supported me and my children like no other. It was one of the best places I've ever found for my little one to prosper. She learned a ton of leadership skills and a lot of self-love,” Kiefer said.

Denver7 asked the city what will happen to that center if the purchase goes through.

“The City will be the sole owner of the property and plans to continue the offering of childcare services at the site. Decisions around long-term management of that center have not yet been made,” Lis said. “We do not expect there to be any interruption to childcare services.”

If approved Tuesday night, the city expects the building renovation to be completed and ready to be opened as early as 2028.