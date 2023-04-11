Longmont police searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's/dementia

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing woman with Alzheimer's/ dementia.

Margaret Chalmers-Chatman, 79, was last seen checking out of the Fairfield Inn, located at 1089 South Hover Street, around noon Monday.

Chalmers-Chatman is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 103 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen in a pink jogging suit.

She may be driving a gold 1996 Toyota Avalon with Colorado license plate 618AXR.

Chalmers-Chatman has Alzheimer's/dementia, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.