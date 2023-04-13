Longmont police searching for missing siblings ages 9 and 15

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police are asking for the public's help in locating missing siblings, ages 9 and 15.

Sarah, 15, and Chase, 9, were last seen in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive on the northwest side of Longmont around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Longmont Public Safety.

Sarah was last seen wearing a gray "otter shirt" that says "volunteer" on the back. Chase was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and unknown pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Longmont police at 303-651-8501 and reference case #23-3335.