Longmont PD: Confrontation between 4 men escalates to deadly shooting

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 27-year-old man was shot to death during a confrontation in a Longmont neighborhood late Thursday night.

According to the Longmont Police Department, officers were called out to the 4000 block of Hawthorne Place around 11:28 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had died from a gunshot.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Joshua Hill, 27.

Longmont police said there was a confrontation between four men at the location. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the dispute.

According to Longmont PD, both parties "discharged firearms." Hill was killed, and another man was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Two people of interest have been interviewed, according to Longmont police.

The department is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their video between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Video can be uploaded to this link.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Ryan Williams at 303-774-4839 and reference Longmont Police Report 24-4949.