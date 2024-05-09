Longmont officers 'attempted to use lethal force' against alleged domestic violence suspect

LONGMONT, Colo. — Two Longmont police officers were placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday after they "attempted to use lethal force" against an alleged domestic violence suspect.

According to the Longmont Police Department, officers were called out to the 1300 block of Coffman around 1:37 p.m. for reports of domestic violence. When officers arrived, they found a man who was "uncooperative with police" and armed with a "large knife," according to the department.

Officers repeatedly told the man to drop the knife but he did not comply, Longmont PD said. They then "utilized a less lethal option multiple times, which was ineffective." The department did not say what the less lethal option was.

The man, while still holding the knife, ran away toward an occupied residence, according to Longmont PD. The department said officers "continued to give commands that were ignored by the suspect."

According to Longmont police, two officers "attempted to use lethal force to stop the suspect from entering the property." At least one officer discharged their firearm. Additional officers then used "less lethal" options until the man "complied and dropped the weapon," Longmont PD said.

Longmont Police Department

The man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time. The victim of the alleged domestic violence incident did not report serious injuries, according to the department. No Longmont officers were injured.

The 20th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident. The two officers who attempted to use lethal force were placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.