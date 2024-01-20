Longmont middle school evacuated following unsubstantiated bomb threat

LONGMONT, Colo. — An unsubstantiated bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Longmont middle school Friday afternoon.

Longmont Public Safety said officers responded to Westview Middle School around 1 p.m.

The St. Vrain Valley School District (SVVSD) evacuated the building and bused students to Silver Creek High School, where they were released to their parents, guardians or designee.

Longmont police officers and bomb-detecting K9 teams conducted a full sweep of the building and found nothing suspicious, the department said.

Investigators are working to identify the source of the unsubstantiated threat. Anyone with information is asked to contact School Resource Officer Brett Rimsky at brett.rimsky@longmontcolorado.gov.