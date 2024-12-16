Longmont man arrested for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Longmont man was arrested Saturday for the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Joseph Robert Alexander, 37, was arrested for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession of a video and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession of an image.

The investigation began in May 2024 after the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab (BCDFL) learned of an IP address that reportedly shared more than 2,000 files of suspected CSAM with two undercover investigators in Colorado and Arizona. The IP address was associated with a residence in the 800 block of Crisman Drive in Longmont.

The files were allegedly shared using Peer to Peer (P2P) software, which allows people with the special software to download and share files with other users around the world, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Investigators served a search warrant for the Longmont residence on July 10 and seized "numerous" electronic devices. An analysis of the devices revealed P2P software as well as CSAM videos and photos, according to BCSO.

If you believe a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.