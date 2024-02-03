Longmont man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont man was arrested Thursday for the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced.

Moises Gonzalez, 23, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession (Class 5 felonies).

The sheriff's office said an investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

On Dec. 7, 2023, authorities executed a search warrant at Gonzalez's home in the 40 block of 17th Avenue in Longmont and seized multiple electronic devices. Investigators found multiple files that were "in violation of sexual exploitation of a child," the sheriff's office said.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday and booked into the Boulder County Jail with no bond.