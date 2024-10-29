Longmont liquor store damaged by suspected DUI driver, burglarized hours later

LONGMONT, Colo. — The owners of Longmont Liquors are working to move forward their store was damaged by a suspected DUI driver and then burglarized hours later.

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday. The Longmont Police Department said the driver who crashed into the building also hit an unmarked patrol car.

A few hours later, around 5 a.m., Longmont PD received a call about a burglary at the liquor store. One of the owners, Chris McGilvray, walked in and found two people dressed in black clothing and wearing black masks inside his store.

The two suspects took two bottles of alcohol before taking off. Longmont PD said the duo did not appear to have any weapons.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects.

McGilvray family Chris and Stephanie McGilvray

Chris and his wife, Stephanie McGilvray, have owned Longmont Liquors for 14 years. The couple told Denver7 this is the first time their building has been damaged by a crash.

"It was just devastation upon trying to enter the building," said Stephanie McGilvray. "Everything had been pushed forward and just puddles of wine on the ground. Equipment everywhere."

"Things were chaotic. Stuff was everywhere, but for the most part, the worst had kind of hit," she added.

Amid the chaos, the couple said they were blown away by the support they received from their friends and neighbors, who showed up to help after hearing what had happened.

"Many spent their entire days on Sunday helping us clean," said Stephanie.

Thanks to help from the community, the couple was able to open up their store hours after everything happened. The McGilvrays said they are now looking ahead while appreciating their neighbors and friends.

"We feel more at ease," said Stephanie. "[We're] hoping, you know, everything starts moving quickly — the turnaround on fixing our building and everything. It was just amazing. It was just such a wonderful feeling to see all of the support that we were given."

Longmont PD said the driver, Alan Daniel Coronao Bailono, was arrested for driving under the influence, evading police and other charges.