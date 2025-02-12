Longmont Dairy celebrates 60 years of business and supporting Colorado schools

LONGMONT, Colo. — As a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy farm, Longmont Dairy keeps true to its tradition of selling fresh milk in glass bottles. It's also found a way to encourage children to drink milk and be involved with local agriculture through its Milk Caps for Mooola program.

"Well, I get a lot of requests from kids and teachers and different people just asking for different donations and ways for us to be involved, and this just seemed like a good way for us to just generically be involved across all of our schools in the area," said Longmont Dairy co-owner Katie Copeland.

The fundraising program started in 2012 to help schools have "mooola" for supplies and activities. For every cap collected by students, their school will receive five cents back.

Currently, more than 400 schools are participating in the program, including Vista Ridge Academy.

"We have those who will bring in their little bag weekly, and we have those who collect them and that seems like they bring the whole stash for the whole year at the end of the year," said Vista Ridge Academy Principal Marsha Bartulec.

This past fall, Vista Ridge Academy crossed a major milk milestone and turned in the program's 15 millionth cap.

"We were the 15 million cap that took them over the edge, and so we were able to get a milk and cookie party. And so we had that in grades four and five. They loved that," said Bartulec. "There was a special presentation about dairy and about cows, and students learned so much from that."

Maggy Wolanske

For some students, Longmont Dairy has become a favorite.

"I would drink it every single day and every single minute," said fifth-grader Elijah Stratton.

His mother, Dannelle Stratton, said they started ordering from Longmont Dairy three years ago. The Strattons enjoy the home feel of the business and have glass bottles of milk delivered to their door. Elijah then brings those caps to school to donate.

Maggy Wolanske

"I feel like it's an amazing program because it teaches them to support small businesses, and it's a way to give back to the community and the school district," Danelle Stratton said.

Since the program started, Longmont Dairy has donated more than $750,000 back to local schools. Bartulec said the $500 donation Vista Ridge Academy received funded alternate seating options in the fourth and fifth grade classrooms.

Maggy Wolanske

"I think the kids enjoy it," said Copeland. "It's a good way for us to be involved with the kids in the schools and to just give back in an area that we really feel passionate about."

Schools interested in participating in the program can contact Longmont Dairy at 303-776-8466 or milkcaps@longmontdairy.com. They must be in the business delivery range, which is from Loveland to Castle Pines and Golden to Commerce City.