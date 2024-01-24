Imposter posing as city employee to gain access to people's homes, Longmont police say

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont Public Safety is warning of an imposter who is posing as a City of Longmont employee in order to gain access to people's homes.

Recently, a resident called the City of Longmont Public Works said someone claiming to be a city employee wanted to inspect the premises due to contaminated water. A second resident said someone claiming to be a city employee said they were soliciting water quality tests and tried to enter the property to obtain a sample, according to police.

Longmont police said City of Longmont Water & Waste Service employees will only request to enter a home if an appointment has been made through the Strategic Integration Team, also known as the utility call center.

The city does use contractors for some services, but all appointments are scheduled through the city and only at a resident's request, according to Longmont police.

All Water & Waste Service employees wear uniformed shirts that have city logos and can provide two forms of identification, including a city identification and a driver's license.

Longmont police said residents should not give information to anyone unless they asked for the inquiry.

If someone shows up at your door and you are unsure if they are a city employee, Longmont police said to remain behind a closed door and call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.