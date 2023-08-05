CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 79-year-old woman last seen in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman with cognitive impairment.

Bertha Carrillo, 79, walked from a residence in the area of Sandra Jeans Way and Henson Drive in Longmont around 3:15 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Carrillo is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a lilac/pink-colored dress.

Carrillo has cognitive impairment as well as medical conditions that require medication. CBI said her family is concerned for her safety.

Carrillo does not have access to a car, and it is unknown where she would go, according to CBI.

Anyone with information about Carrillo's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015.