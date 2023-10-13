Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLongmont

Actions

Boy, 5, injured after being hit by pickup truck while riding bike in Longmont

Longmont police are searching for the driver who hit a 5-year-old boy riding a bike and then left the scene
Hit and Run bicycle longmont
Denver7
Hit and Run bicycle longmont
Posted at 5:30 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 19:30:16-04

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Longmont.

The pickup was traveling westbound on 14th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. The driver hit the child and then left the scene northbound on Frontier St., according to Longmont police.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a black Ford F-150 pickup with chrome/silver bumps, dual cab, and a newer model. The driver is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man who was wearing a cupped ball cap.

The truck has unknown damage, but the collision would have been with the front passenger corner or side, police said.

The boy was taken to Longmont United Hospital with injuries from the crash. He has since been released from the hospital, according to his family.

Denver7 spoke with the boy's cousin, Ruby Lomas,who said the boy is still in shock following

"He was really bruised up and scraped up, a lot of scrapes up and down his neck. He was in shock, I think he's still in shockz," Lomas said. "It's kinda scary, honestly, you just never know, people don’t feel guilt I guess."

Lomas said he is speaking out in the hope of finding the person responsible.

"It's important — we just want justice really, it was not OK, whether it was an accident or not," he said.

Longmont police are asking witnesses who may have video from the area when the crash occurred to contact Officer Chrystie Wheeler at 303-774-4300 extension 3383 and reference Longmont police report 23-9235.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives