Boy, 5, injured after being hit by pickup truck while riding bike in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Longmont.

The pickup was traveling westbound on 14th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. The driver hit the child and then left the scene northbound on Frontier St., according to Longmont police.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a black Ford F-150 pickup with chrome/silver bumps, dual cab, and a newer model. The driver is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man who was wearing a cupped ball cap.

The truck has unknown damage, but the collision would have been with the front passenger corner or side, police said.

The boy was taken to Longmont United Hospital with injuries from the crash. He has since been released from the hospital, according to his family.

Denver7 spoke with the boy's cousin, Ruby Lomas,who said the boy is still in shock following

"He was really bruised up and scraped up, a lot of scrapes up and down his neck. He was in shock, I think he's still in shockz," Lomas said. "It's kinda scary, honestly, you just never know, people don’t feel guilt I guess."

Lomas said he is speaking out in the hope of finding the person responsible.

"It's important — we just want justice really, it was not OK, whether it was an accident or not," he said.

Longmont police are asking witnesses who may have video from the area when the crash occurred to contact Officer Chrystie Wheeler at 303-774-4300 extension 3383 and reference Longmont police report 23-9235.