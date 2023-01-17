Watch Now
Shelter-in-place ordered for homes in Aspen Hills Circle in Lone Tree after police serve eviction notice

Posted at 9:25 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 11:51:20-05

LONE TREE, Colo. – Police ordered a shelter-in-place at a neighborhood near C-470 and Interstate 25 in Lone Tree after police served an eviction notice that led to the sounds of gunshots in the area Tuesday morning.

The shelter-in-place was ordered for homes in the Aspen Hills Circle area just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to preliminary information from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they, along with the Lone Tree Police Department, were serving an eviction notice in the Heritage Hills area when they heard a gunshot from the second floor of a home.

Officers serving the eviction notice backed out, set a perimeter and sent a Code-Red notification to the area as a precaution, officials said in a tweet.

People traveling through that neighborhood are being told to avoid the area.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated once we learn more information.

