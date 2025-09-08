Lone Tree police investigating woman’s death as a suspected homicide

LONE TREE, Colo. — Police in Lone Tree said Friday they’re investigating the death of a woman found inside her home last week as a suspected homicide.

Police were called to a home on Park Meadows Drive just before noon Thursday on a report of a welfare check.

Inside, police found a 57-year-old unidentified woman dead. Police did not say whether she had any injuries or describe with any detail the scene inside her residence.

Police would only say in a news release they were treating her death as a suspected homicide. Autopsy results were pending.

Anyone with information about the woman’s murder were asked to call the Lone Tree Police Department Crime Tip Line at (720) 509-1160 with any information.