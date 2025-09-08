Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLone Tree

Actions

Lone Tree police investigating woman’s death as a suspected homicide

Officers went to a home on Park Meadows Drive on a report of a welfare check when they found the deceased woman inside, according to police
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 8, 11am
Denver sirens
Posted

LONE TREE, Colo. — Police in Lone Tree said Friday they’re investigating the death of a woman found inside her home last week as a suspected homicide.

Police were called to a home on Park Meadows Drive just before noon Thursday on a report of a welfare check.

Inside, police found a 57-year-old unidentified woman dead. Police did not say whether she had any injuries or describe with any detail the scene inside her residence.

Police would only say in a news release they were treating her death as a suspected homicide. Autopsy results were pending.

Anyone with information about the woman’s murder were asked to call the Lone Tree Police Department Crime Tip Line at (720) 509-1160 with any information.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7gives.jpg

Denver7 | Gives