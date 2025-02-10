Lone Tree PD investigating suspicious cameras that may be connected to burglaries targeting Asian residents

LONE TREE, Colo. — Police in Lone Tree are investigating whether the discovery of a suspicious camera in the Heritage Hills neighborhood is connected to a series of burglaries targeting Asian residents that occurred last year.

On Friday, police got a call from a resident who reported a suspicious camera in a neighbor’s yard pointing directly at another home in the Heritage Hills neighborhood.

At the scene, police found a camera, wrapped in camouflage, deliberately placed in a bush. No other hidden cameras were found by police after they canvassed the neighborhood and spoke to neighbors in the area.

Lone Tree Police Department

In a news release, a spokesperson for the department said they were working with several other law enforcement agencies around the metro as they believe this incident could be connected a series of burglaries in 2024 that targeted Asian residents. Officials said no new burglaries have been reported in Lone Tree since that trend started.

Neither homeowner (the property owner on which the camera was located or the property the camera was pointing at) was aware the camera was there, a police department spokesperson told Denver7.

Anyone with information on this case, please contact Detective Lori Mohr at 720-509-1225 or at Lori.Mohr@cityoflonetree.com