Firefighters, Xcel Energy shut off ruptured gas line after vehicle crashes into Lone Tree gas meter

LONE TREE, Colo. — Firefighters and Xcel Energy personnel were able to plug a ruptured gas line after a vehicle crashed into a gas meter in Lone Tree Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 8250 Park Meadows Drive around 4:12 p.m. South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said the crash ruptured a 2" gas line, leaving a "significant gas smell" in the surrounding area.

SMFR is working a natural gas leak at 8250 Park Meadows Dr caused by a vehicle accident into a gas meter. There is a 2” gas line that is ruptured and a significant gas smell is present in the surrounding area. @XcelEnergyCO is en-route. There are evacuations taking place in the… pic.twitter.com/WFshlcUrVx — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 11, 2024

Businesses in the area were evacuated. Xcel Energy's Gas Emergency Response Team was called in to plug the line.

In an update at 5:10 p.m., SMFR said the response team was able to shut the line off and stop the leak. Firefighters are checking the nearby businesses for any lingering gas odor.