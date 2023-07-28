Watch Now
Douglas County deputies searching for man accused of conducting lewd acts on Lone Tree trail

Posted at 3:53 PM, Jul 28, 2023
LONE TREE, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of following a horseback rider while conducting lewd acts on a Lone Tree trail.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on July 22 at Bluffs Regional Park, located at 10099 Crooked Stick Trail, in Lone Tree.

A horseback rider reported an encounter with a man on a bike at the top of the trail. According to the sheriff's office, the man followed the horseback rider, while conducting lewd acts, before riding away.

The suspect is described as a roughly 30-year-old Hispanic man. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and dark hair. He also has braces on his teeth.

At the time, the man was shirtless and wearing black or gray shorts. He was riding a black trail bike.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to email the sheriff's office at dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.

“I urge you to always be aware of your surroundings. If you see someone doing this, call 9-1-1 immediately so we can respond and take that person into custody,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

