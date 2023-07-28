Douglas County deputies searching for man accused of conducting lewd acts on Lone Tree trail

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of following a horseback rider while conducting lewd acts on a Lone Tree trail.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on July 22 at Bluffs Regional Park, located at 10099 Crooked Stick Trail, in Lone Tree.

A horseback rider reported an encounter with a man on a bike at the top of the trail. According to the sheriff's office, the man followed the horseback rider, while conducting lewd acts, before riding away.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT! On July 24th, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report about an indecent exposure incident that occurred on July 22nd at 2:30 p.m. on the trails at Bluffs Regional Park, located at 10099 Crooked Stick Trail in Lone Tree.



The suspect is described as a roughly 30-year-old Hispanic man. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and dark hair. He also has braces on his teeth.

At the time, the man was shirtless and wearing black or gray shorts. He was riding a black trail bike.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to email the sheriff's office at dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.

“I urge you to always be aware of your surroundings. If you see someone doing this, call 9-1-1 immediately so we can respond and take that person into custody,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.