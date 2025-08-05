Colorado man accused of impersonating a police officer, using lights to weave through I-25 traffic

LONE TREE, Colo. — A Colorado man is accused of impersonating a police officer and allegedly using his tricked-out vehicle to weave through traffic on Interstate 25.

According to the Lone Tree Police Department, Terry Pendleton, 58, reportedly equipped his vehicle with "police-like lights and siren features." His black 2021 Ford Explorer was allegedly equipped with red and blue lights, and it also reportedly featured an "audible siren and a public address system."

Lone Tree Police Department

Pendleton is accused of using his vehicle's lights to maneuver through traffic on I-25.

Lone Tree Police Department

Lone Tree PD said Pendleton has never been employed in law enforcement. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail for one charge of impersonating a police officer.

Investigators believe there may be other incidents involving Pendleton. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Detective John Hastings at 720-509-1190.