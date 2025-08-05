Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLone Tree

Actions

Colorado man accused of impersonating a police officer, using lights to weave through I-25 traffic

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 5, 4pm
Terry Pendleton vehicle
Terry Pendleton vehicle
Posted
and last updated

LONE TREE, Colo. — A Colorado man is accused of impersonating a police officer and allegedly using his tricked-out vehicle to weave through traffic on Interstate 25.

According to the Lone Tree Police Department, Terry Pendleton, 58, reportedly equipped his vehicle with "police-like lights and siren features." His black 2021 Ford Explorer was allegedly equipped with red and blue lights, and it also reportedly featured an "audible siren and a public address system."

Terry Pendleton vehicle

Pendleton is accused of using his vehicle's lights to maneuver through traffic on I-25.

Terry Pendleton vehicle

Lone Tree PD said Pendleton has never been employed in law enforcement. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail for one charge of impersonating a police officer.

Investigators believe there may be other incidents involving Pendleton. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Detective John Hastings at 720-509-1190.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7gives.jpg

Denver7 | Gives