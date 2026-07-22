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Bear hit by a car in Lone Tree dies, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says

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Denver7
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LONE TREE, Colo. — A bear hit by a car in Lone Tree earlier Wednesday has died, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.

Lone Tree officials said the bear was struck by a vehicle on Yosemite and Heritage Hills Parkway before it moved to the tree line on the east side of the road.

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By noon, city officials said the bear was under the care of Colorado Parks and Wildlife and that the intersection where the crash occurred had reopened to traffic.

About an hour later, CPW staff said they found and tranquilized the bear to assess its health and prognosis.

“Unfortunately, the bear died from internal injuries sustained in the crash,” the CPW official said on social media.

CPW urged drivers to remain alert of wildlife while driving, advising motorists to scare bear away from roads by honking their horns or setting off a car alarm.

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