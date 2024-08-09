Youth volunteers bring the Olympics to Littleton memory care facility

LITTLETON, Colo. — In honor of the 2024 Paris Olympics, youth volunteers brought the Olympic games to a Littleton memory care facility.

Residents at Highline Place Memory Care either watched or competed alongside kids from the community.

Richard Butler

Highline Place is a memory care assisted living facility, and every resident has been diagnosed with dementia. On top of the medical care, the facility puts a strong focus on activities and events to support brain health and engagement.

"Our residents are our family, and our staff is our family. And so, we just have a very loving, caring community. We take very good care of our residents. And then activities is our thing," said Jodi Cornman, Highline Place senior community relations director.

Richard Butler

Residents and volunteers played darts, cornhole, basketball and volleyball.

Highline resident Carol Tyson won gold for her epic showing in darts throwing. She said she was grateful for the volunteers and had an amazing time at the games.

"A lot of people get a lot of family visits, and then for other people, it's more just professional visits or professional events like this," said Tyson.

Richard Butler

"We have a bunch of helpers come out here and they play with us to show us that we can still beat any youngster on the court," said resident and Army veteran Bill Dewees.

Dewees, 89, said he loves events like this. He said he treasures the time he spends with the community.

Richard Butler

"I just love to be out here and be the attention of the people, the little helpers and all the kids that want to help us play. This means everything to me. I don't get to go out to a lot of places anymore," said Dewees.

This was just one of many different types of events Highline Place uses to keep its residents engaged. Their next event will be a luau, followed by a camping trip and then Oktoberfest.