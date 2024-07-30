Police shooting occurs while Littleton officers responding to reports of person who was suicidal

LITTLETON, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a police shooting occurred while Littleton officers were responding to reports of a person who was suicidal.

According to the Littleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of South Datura Circle West around 5:47 p.m. Monday for reports of a man in his 50s who was suicidal. When officers arrived, a man exited the home and "approached an officer with a weapon in his hand," according to Littleton PD.

Littleton PD said "an officer-involved shooting (OIS) occurred." Officers rendered aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The department did not specify the type of weapon the man had. Littleton PD also did not share whether officers fatally shot the man or if his injuries were self-inflicted.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the shooting.