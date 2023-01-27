Watch Now
One killed in single rollover crash in Littleton Thursday evening, police say

Posted at 12:35 PM, Jan 27, 2023
LITTLETON, Colo. – A person was killed in a single rollover crash in Littleton Thursday evening and police were still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash Friday morning.

The crash at Broadway and Dry Creek happened sometime around 6:22 p.m. Thursday. The westbound lanes of Dry Creek were closed just east of Broadway as police combed the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was declared dead on scene, according Littleton Police Department spokeswoman Sheera Polman.

“It is a bad crash to the point we are trying to piece together info,” Polman told Denver7 Thursday.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle was so mangled they were still piecing together what happened just before 9 p.m. She called the crash “horrific.”

Broadway reopened through traffic shortly after 9:30 p.m. Eastbound Dry Creek was closed for several hours.

