Littleton's Angel Concept closing its doors after over a decade of community service

LITTLETON, Colo.— After over a decade of serving the community and empowering women to work in a retail environment, Angel Concept in downtown Littleton is closing its doors.

Besides serving the community as a boutique, the business also is a nonprofit job training center, helping women who have been through challenging times gain retail experience.

"We get women who have gone through all sorts of struggles, and it is so cool to be able to see them grow and learn and find their strength again," said Emily Mitchell, manager at Angel Concept. "A lot of what we do ends up being a lot of confidence-building. So it's just really awesome to see them becoming empowered and to be able to be somebody that says, 'You know, I see you, I believe in you.' And you have a whole group that's rooting them on."

Women are referred to Angel Concept and can work as paid interns. Over the past four years, Mitchell has seen the life-changing impact the business has had on these women.

Maggy Wolanske

"There's just so much pride. I'm just so proud of all the women who graduated from here," said Mitchell. "And it's so awesome that they come back to us, let us know how they're doing, and let us know that we've been able to make an impact in their life."

Charlsy Wingo came to Angel Concept in March 2023. At the time, she had not been employed for 10 years or so and was hoping someone would give her a chance.

"Well, to be honest, I was on probation, and my probation officer told me to come down here and see about getting a job, which was the best thing that could have ever happened," Wingo said.

Wingo graduated from the Angel Concept program and now works a few blocks away at Uptown & Country Boutique.

Maggy Wolanske

"Without Angel Concept, I don't think I would have this job because of the fact of they did give me the retail experience that I didn't have before. So when I came here with my resume, I was able to you know, tell them that, 'Yes, I have experience.' And it definitely helped me to be able to get my job," Wingo said.

Angel Concept is getting ready to close its doors at the end of March. Sue Hosier founded the nonprofit, along with the support of others who wanted to provide pathways to self-sufficiency for women.

"A lot of them are afraid to be around a lot of people because they've had so much trouble in their life. And, I mean, I've had people who one of the things they have to do is greet all the customers, and they’re really afraid," Hosier said.

Maggy Wolanske

Hosier said after 13 years, it's time for her to step away and focus on her health.

"The board and I have decided it's time to let go and close the store, and we're hoping somebody else will pick up a similar program. It's not ours to keep. We’re hoping somebody else will want to do it," she said.

Hosier hopes someone will feel inspired after learning of the work they have done.

Maggy Wolanske

"We have a really prime location on Main Street, so wonderful building. It's a wonderful spot. [The] spot is over 100 years old. We have a great landlord, and if somebody wants to go help the people, it's a great way to do it. And our customers have been wonderful and supporting us," Hosier said.

Since the store opened, Hosier said about 130 women have gone through their program. Angel Concept has also given more than $100,000 to charity, as customers have the option to support nine different organizations when checking out.

There still is time to shop and support the local spot. The store's closure is currently set for the end of March.