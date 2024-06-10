Littleton police searching for missing woman with dementia, Alzheimer's

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Jacqueline "Jackie" Santiago, 51, was last seen in the 4100 block of West Belleview Place.

LPD is asking for the public's help locating 51-year-old Jacqueline Santiago (Jackie). She has dementia and Alzheimer's. She was last seen in the 4100 block of West Belleview Place. If you see her, please contact (303) 794-1551. pic.twitter.com/Kn3rd2pP7H — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) June 10, 2024

It is unclear what Santiago was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Santiago's whereabouts is asked to call Littleton PD at 303-794-1551.