Littleton police searching for missing woman with dementia, Alzheimer's

Littleton Police Department
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 10, 2024

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Jacqueline "Jackie" Santiago, 51, was last seen in the 4100 block of West Belleview Place.

It is unclear what Santiago was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Santiago's whereabouts is asked to call Littleton PD at 303-794-1551.

