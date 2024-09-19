Littleton police asking for help to find 14-year-old runaway girl

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police in Littleton are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home Wednesday evening.

Kamrynn Owens, 14, ran away from her home on S. Grant St. near Brookridge Park sometime Wednesday evening, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts, wrapped in a pink and white hello kitty blanket, police said.

Denver7

She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with dark hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to please call the police department’s non-emergency line at (303) 704-1551.