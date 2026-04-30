Littleton Museum hosting annual ‘Sheep to Shawl’ this weekend

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Museum is ready to take you back in time. This weekend the museum is hosting its annual Sheep to Shawl event.

The Littleton Museum is dedicated to keeping the city’s history alive through creative exhibits, events and educational programs throughout the year. The museum is home to living history farms that showcase life on the Front Range in the 1860s and 1890s. The farms contain historical buildings and a variety of livestock.

The museum is home to a flock of churro sheep which are the oldest breed of sheep in Colorado. Churros were raised in the San Luis Valley as earlier as the mid-nineteenth century. Their wool is known to be durable and coarse, which is ideal for things like rugs.

Every spring, the museum invites the public to attend their sheep shearing event.

The Sheep to Shawl event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can witness shearing and see the process of making the shorn fleece into woolen items we know and love. You can also experience skirting, washing, dyeing and more.

The event is family-friendly, with many hands-on activities for the kids.

The Littleton Museum is funded by the city and operates at no cost for visitors, so the event is free for everyone to attend.