Littleton High School, Littleton Prep on secure perimeter status due to nearby armed robbery

Posted at 3:19 PM, Mar 21, 2023
LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton High School and Littleton Preparatory Charter School are under a secure perimeter status following a nearby armed robbery, according to the Littleton Police Department.

The incident happened at Promise Park near the intersection of Bannock and Powers, the department said in a tweet.

Littleton police did not say if anyone was injured in the robbery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

