Littleton High School, Littleton Prep on secure perimeter status due to nearby armed robbery

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton High School and Littleton Preparatory Charter School are under a secure perimeter status following a nearby armed robbery, according to the Littleton Police Department.

The incident happened at Promise Park near the intersection of Bannock and Powers, the department said in a tweet.

Littleton High school and Littleton Prep are currently on secure perimeter due to an armed robbery that occurred at Promise park near the intersection of Bannock and Powers. pic.twitter.com/GlQQiNCIW1 — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) March 21, 2023

Littleton police did not say if anyone was injured in the robbery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.