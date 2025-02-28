Hundreds of people expected at hiring event Saturday as Colorado faces educator shortage

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Colorado Education Recruitment Fair is Saturday, March 1. Prospective teacher candidates can meet with dozens of employers at Dakota Ridge High School in Littleton.

The Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE) and Colorado Association of School Personnel Administrators (CASPA) are co-hosting the event in partnership with the Colorado Department of Education.

61 school districts will be there interviewing candidates and even offering jobs on the spot. The event is for both teachers and special service providers, like school counselors and nurses.

Colorado is facing an educator shortage. CASE incoming Executive Director Melissa Gibson said, districts are focused on retaining teachers and recruiting more alternative candidates like career changers.

“There is a lot of focus for many districts on wellness. how do you take care of yourself. how do you avoid burnout,” Gibson said.

CDE will also have people on hand to talk about licensing issues. You can register in person starting at 7:30 a.m. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 13399 W. Coal Mine Ave.