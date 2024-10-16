Homeowners dealing with DUI crash aftermath in Littleton claim Xcel is charging them despite having no power

LITTLETON, Colo. — Neighbors are working to pick up the pieces after an alleged drunk driver crashed into their homes in southwest Littleton last month.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 on W. Chatfield Ave. near the intersection with S. Garrison St., according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, who responded to the scene after a 52-year-old driver crashed his Jeep Wrangler into the homes.

CSP said the driver was traveling eastbound on West Chatfield, before his Jeep drove off the right side of the road. The driver then struck and went through a fence before striking a building, according to CSP.

The vehicle eventually rolled, coming to rest on the driver side.

Denver7 spoke with neighbors Robin Abrams and Corrie Bramley, who are still dealing with the after math.

Bramley said she suffered extensive damage to her yard, while Abrams said the Jeep went through her yard and into her home.

Both are now dealing with the headaches related to insurance, clean-up and they also said Xcel Energy is still charging them, despite not having power for the past month.

An Xcel bill provided to Denver7 shows that they weren't charged for electricity on the three days following the crash, but then the charges showed up again.

Denver7 reached out to Xcel for a statement on Tuesday. A spokesperson sent the following:

We are aware of the situation impacting these customers in Littleton and work is in progress to resolve the issue.

The smart meters on these units typically send electric use information back to Xcel Energy and a bill is generated. When a meter stops sending information, regardless of the reason, regulations allow us to estimate a bill. This is automated in our system and allows time for an issue to be addressed.

The automated system also generates an order to check the smart meter. This happens one month after the meter stops communicating with the network.

Once we complete our review, the customers will be credited for the energy they did not use.

We encourage our customers to reach out to us immediately if they have a billing question or issue, so our Customer Care team can work with them directly.

Colorado State Patrol said the driver was charged on scene that night.

"I really wish that he could be held more responsible for his actions — pay damages. I've already had to pay thousands out-of-pocket just to exist somewhere since I still have to pay my mortgage, I'm still paying an Xcel bill. I still have other bills that I'm expected to pay, including HOA, and on top of that, I now have to pay for alternative housing," added Abrams.

While they work to figure everything out, neighbors are leaning on each other for support.



"We can all relate, because we're all dealing with the aftermath of it, and it's just been really tough on all of us," Bramley said.



"I just want to go home. It's really hard every time I walk in there," added Abrams.

CSP said the driver, Andrew Everett, was charged with DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public highway, failing to present immediate evidence of insurance upon request, driving a vehicle without a valid license, careless driving, and operating an unregistered vehicle.