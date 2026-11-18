LITTLETON, Colo. — A City of Littleton employee has gone missing, leading the city’s police department to describe his disappearance as “concerning.”
Tyler Barton, 38, was reported missing Monday evening after he never returned to home in Roxborough that day after leaving for work at around 5 a.m.
Police said his disappearance was “concerning and inconsistent with his normal behavior.”
Barton is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Tacoma with Colorado license plate BGM-P53.
Anyone who may have seen Barton, his vehicle, or has information that could help investigators locate him is asked to contact the LPD at 303-794-1551.
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