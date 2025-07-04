CBI issues alert for 85-year-old woman with cognitive issues last seen leaving Littleton nursing facility

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for an 85-year-old woman with cognitive issues last seen leaving a Littleton nursing facility on Thursday.

Stella Jones, 85, was last seen walking from the Cherrelyn Health Care Center in Littleton near Power Park at approximately 8:24 p.m. on July 3. The nursing facility is located on South Elati Street near the intersection with W. Berry Ave.

Jones reportedly said she was on her way to Denver.

“Stella has cognitive impairment affecting memory and health issues requiring medication,” the alert states.

Denver7

Jones has gray hair and brown eyes and is 5-feet, 2-inches tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a gray long-sleeved undershirt, black and white pants, and gray shoes. She had a black bag with her, glasses and a multi-colored scarf.

If seen, call 911 or the Littleton Police Department at (303) 794-1551.