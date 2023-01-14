Woman allegedly carjacked victim before leading Lakewood police on pursuit

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was arrested Friday for allegedly carjacking someone then leading Lakewood police on a pursuit before crashing.

Officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of West Colfax Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a carjacking, according to the Lakewood Police Department. The suspect reportedly used a weapon that was not a firearm to steal the victim's vehicle.

While officers were investigating, it was reported that the suspect had attempted to steal two other vehicles in the vicinity.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle, but the driver sped off and a pursuit was initiated, according to Lakewood police.

The suspect rammed several police vehicles while she tried to evade police, Lakewood police said in a press release.

She crashed near the 6th Ave. Frontage Road and was taken into custody. She was arrested for carjacking (aggravated robbery), menacing, assault, eluding and various traffic violations.

The weapon used was also found in the vehicle and seized as evidence, according to Lakewood police. The department did not say what the weapon was.

Lakewood PD did not release the suspect's identity, only saying she is a 32-year-old woman.